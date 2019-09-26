Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 9,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

