Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000.

NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

