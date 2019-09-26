Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWPP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter.

DWPP stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.