Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 18,335 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 394,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

