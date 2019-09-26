Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 142,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.