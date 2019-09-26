Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 106,465 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,465 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,542. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

