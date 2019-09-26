Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

