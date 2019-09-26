Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $11.78 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 852.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,449.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 4,949,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

