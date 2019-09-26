Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $6,625,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 1,434,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.