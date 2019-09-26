Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $197.93. 1,424,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,299. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.79. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $209.18.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

