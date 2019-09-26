Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 143,800 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 709,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

