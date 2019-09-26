Suretly Price Reaches $0.31 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. In the last week, Suretly has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $73,030.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

