Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$12.05. The company had a trading volume of 190,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.