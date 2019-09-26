SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $89,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 131.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.37. 400,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,146. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

