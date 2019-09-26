SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. reduced its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,029,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of STI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 15,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,146. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.