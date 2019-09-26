Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

