Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on INN. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

INN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.