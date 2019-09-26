Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 101.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after buying an additional 354,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $53,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 157,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,411. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

