Summit Global Investments Sells 8,100 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.17% of Vectrus worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

