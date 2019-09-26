Summit Global Investments Sells 246 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 331,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $292.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.75, for a total value of $2,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,035,942 shares in the company, valued at $282,553,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

