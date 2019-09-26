Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 312,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.