Summit Global Investments Purchases 13,780 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.77. 1,035,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,441. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

