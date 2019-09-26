Summit Global Investments Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,062 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 407,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

