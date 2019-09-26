Summit Global Investments Has $769,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,289 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 427,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,695,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,467. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

