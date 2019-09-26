Summit Global Investments Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.06. 25,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,552. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $521,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

