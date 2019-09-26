Summit Global Investments Has $4.18 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 468,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

