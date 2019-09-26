Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 81,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,516. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

