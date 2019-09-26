Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $198.73. 58,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

