Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 455,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

