Summit Global Investments Buys 4,197 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after acquiring an additional 918,607 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,588,000 after acquiring an additional 393,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

