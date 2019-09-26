Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. 359,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,206. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

