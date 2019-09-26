Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 52.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SAP by 178.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.56. 47,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

