Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 606 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,220,000 after buying an additional 1,001,851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after buying an additional 980,798 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,269,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,418. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.411 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

