Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,817,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,687,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.24. 803,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,002. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.