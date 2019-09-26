Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wellington Shields cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $108.26.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

