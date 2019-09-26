Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.85. 5,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $234.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

