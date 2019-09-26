Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

