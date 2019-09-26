Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.34. 88,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,742. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

