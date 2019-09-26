Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.27

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 111224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,792,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

