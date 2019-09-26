Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $122,859.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $122,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $853.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,988,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

