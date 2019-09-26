Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,412% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

PSXP stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $16,238,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

