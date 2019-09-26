Stephens Analysts Give Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) a $105.00 Price Target

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a $105.00 price target by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.37.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,995. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $2,141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.