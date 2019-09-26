Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

