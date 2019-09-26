Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.83. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.
Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
