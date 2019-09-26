Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given a $35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) received a $35.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STLD. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. 107,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,871. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 459,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 140,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

