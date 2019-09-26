Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.55. Starcom shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 904,808 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

Get Starcom alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Rosenberg acquired 250,000 shares of Starcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.