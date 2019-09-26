Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 6,752,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

