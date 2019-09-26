SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 110,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

