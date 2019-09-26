Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SSIF remained flat at $GBX 91.75 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.72. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Margin
