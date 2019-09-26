Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SSIF remained flat at $GBX 91.75 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.72. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get Sqn Secured Income Fund alerts:

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.