Springfield Properties’ (SPR) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Springfield Properties stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.38 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares. Springfield Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Colin Kenneth Rae bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

